Wicked movie announces digital release date

Amazon Prime UK have confirmed the digital release date for the first Wicked movie.

Part one of the Jon M Chu-directed screen adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande set box office records over its opening weekend.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

Erivo and Grande were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda, while the film was nominated for Best Picture (musical or comedy) and box office achievement.

Wicked was released in cinemas on 22 November and you can read our review here. After a year-long interval, part two will bubble into cinemas on 21 November 2025. Sing-along screenings are on sale now, and will begin on 26 December in the UK. Check your local screenings for more.

According to the Amazon Prime page, it will also be released on digital on 3 January 2025 at 12:00 am GMT

For a deepdive into Wicked, make sure you listen to our features editor Tanyel Gumushan’s fantastic interview with costume designer Paul Tazewell: