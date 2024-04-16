Wedding Band announces complete UK premiere cast

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has revealed full casting for the upcoming UK premiere of Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White.

Written by Alice Childress and directed by Monique Touko, the play is set in the deep south of the USA in 1918, exploring a secret relationship between a Black seamstress and a white baker at a time when interracial marriage was illegal.

Touko commented: “Wedding Band: A Love Hate/Story in Black and White by Alice Childress is my first attempt at an African American classic, told by a writer ahead of her time, who centred Black Women and exposed the highs and lows of the human condition.

“I feel a big responsibility with this revival to ensure it is handled with care and speaks to contemporary audiences. This is my second show at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and the opportunity to return with such a gift of a play feels timely. We have assembled a talented group of actors and a superb returning creative team to create the world of 1918 South Carolina and ensure the piece speaks to now.

“This is a show about interracial love, but also class, community and how much the harsh context of living in the US during the First World War in the midst of the Spanish Flu pandemic impacted one’s soul. Childress’ words are lyrical, witty and intentional – I hope audiences are moved and made to question themselves and how far we have come, if at all.”

Touko previously directed the UK premiere of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play at the Hammersmith venue.

Leading the cast will be Deborah Ayorinde (Riches, Harriet) as Julia and David Walmsley (Slow Horses, Blood Wedding) as Herman, alongside Geraldine Alexander (Bridgerton, Sea Creatures) as Thelma, Lachele Carl (A Streetcar Named Desire, The Trick) as Fanny, Poppy Gilbert (Perfect Addiction, The Catch) as Annabelle, Diveen Henry (Hang, I Think We Are Alone) as Lula, Patrick Martins (Small Town Big Story, Falling For the Life of Alex Whelan) as Nelson, Bethan Mary-James (Meetings, Trouble in Butetown) as Mattie and Owen Whitelaw (Get Millie Black, My Son) as Bell Man.

Children’s roles will be shared by Lylianna Eugene (Secret Invasion) as Teeta, Poppy Graham (Don’t Let the Bed Bugs Bite) as Princess, Saskia Holness (Champion) as Teeta, and Wren Stembridge (Leonora In The Morning Light) as Princess.

The production will also feature set and costume design by Paul Wills, wigs, hair and make-up design by Cynthia De La Rosa, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Elena Peña, music by Shiloh Coke, choreography and movement by Aline David, wigs, hair and make-up associate design by Keisha Paris-Banya, casting by Sophie Parrott, and dialect and voice coaching by Joel Trill.

Wedding Band: A Love Hate/Story in Black and White will run in Hammersmith from 31 May until 29 June, with a press night set for 6 June. Tickets are on sale below.