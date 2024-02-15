Lyric Hammersmith Theatre announces autumn season plans

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has revealed its autumn season.

Under the direction of artistic director Rachel O’Riordan, the season kicks off with a revival of Timberlake Wertenbaker’s award-winning play, Our Country’s Good, designed by Gary McCann. Delving into themes of justice and morality, this modern classic explores the consequences of crime and punishment through a community of criminals shipped to Australia. Our Country’s Good will run from 5 September to 5 October 2024.

The Lyric will present a co-production of Lorraine Hansberry’s seminal work, A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Lyric artistic associate Tinuke Craig. A Raisin in the Sun will be staged from 8 October to 2 November 2024. Partners include Headlong, Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse.

The venue’s 2024 pantomime will be Aladdin, penned by award-winning writer Sonia Jalaly and directed by associate director Nicholai La Barrie.

Into 2025, the Lyric will present Sheldon Epps and Cheryl L West’s Broadway musical Play On!, inspired by Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Directed by Michael Buffong, the show takes audiences to the world of 1940s Harlem, featuring the music of Duke Ellington. Play On! will have its London premiere from 28 January to 22 February 2025, with a variety of tour stops across 2024 and 2025. The piece is presented in a co-production with Talawa, Belgrade Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Bristol Old Vic, Liverpool’s Everyman Playhouse, and Wiltshire Creative.