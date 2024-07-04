Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) announces new additional casting and album plans as it enters final two months

The hit musical wraps up its extended run at the Criterion Theatre later this summer

Smash hit musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) has revealed plans to release a full album and welcome a pair of new faces as it enters the final two months of its extended West End run at the Criterion Theatre.

Following a record-breaking ten-week run at the Kiln Theatre in north London, the piece transferred to the Criterion Theatre, where it opened earlier this spring, led by Dujonna Gift (Hamilton, Snow White) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen). The duo will continue for the full length of the Criterion season.

In a five-star review, WhatsOnStage described the production as a “two-act rollercoaster ride through fraught familial drama, earnest musical confession and comedic caper”.

Two new understudies join the show: Tilly La Belle Yengo (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) and Joe Kelly (I Should Be So Lucky), pictured above.

Furthermore, the musical will release an additional seven tracks to create a full album. These will be released later this month. The new tracks include “On The App”, “Under The Mistletoe”, “American Express”, “The Hangover Duet”, “He Doesn’t Exist”, “The Argument” and “Dearly Beloved”.

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and designed by Soutra Gilmour, it tells the story of Dougal and Robin – the former a young naive Brit who travels over to New York for his father’s second wedding – where he encounters Robin, the sister of the bride.

The show marks Barne and Buchan’s West End debuts. The pair won The Stage Debut Award and the Stiles and Drewe Prize for new musical theatre for an earlier version of the musical titled The Season, which played at Royal and Derngate and the New Wolsey Theatre.

The full creative team also includes lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, orchestrator Lux Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan and associate director Claira Vaughan.

We accompanied the cast to New York earlier this year – take a look:

Watch a music video for the show here:

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will run until 31 August 2024 at the Criterion Theatre.