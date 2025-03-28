Tuckshop’s The Diana Mixtape to receive world premiere in London and Manchester

The Diana Mixtape, a new production from TuckShop’s Christopher D Clegg, will first be seen in London this summer.

The concert musical will feature music originally performed by the likes of Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Jade, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Kylie Minogue, and more. Described as a “high-octane royal romp,” it is “a love letter to Diana and her legacy as one of the most celebrated and adored figures in history.”

It’ll see drag royalty each play Diana. They include Courtney Act, Baby, Divina De Campo, Rosé and Kitty Scott-Claus. Further casting of Charles, Camilla, the Queen, and more is to be announced.

Creator, writer and director Clegg said: “The Diana Mixtape is like nothing you’ve ever seen before, and I’m so excited to launching this world premiere show in London and Salford. Part musical, part concert, part biopic; it’s the lovechild of Six, & Juliet, The Crown, and Drag Race.”

Continuing: With a cast of 13 actors, dancers and drag queens, and an incredible score of pop bangers from the biggest female artists of the 21st century, this retelling of the iconic story of the people’s princess is as loving and heartfelt as it is fierce and fabulous. Just you wait till’ you meet ar’ Di!”

Clegg is joined on the creative team by Matthew Harvey (musical direction and additional arrangements), Taz Hoesli (choreographer), River Smith (costumer designer), Toby P Darvill (lighting designer), Geri Allen (dramaturg) and Adam Nightingale (videographer, with Clegg). The TuckShop piece is co-produced by Walport Productions.

The Diana Mixtape will enjoy its world premiere at HERE @ Outernet from 28 July to 10 August 2025, with a press performance set for 31 July. It’ll then visit the Lowry in Salfrord from 19 to 24 August 2025.