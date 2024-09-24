Theatre News

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars to lead all-drag panto Peter Pan in the West End

Can I get an “Amen” to that?!

Tom Millward

| London |

24 September 2024

Promotional images of Cheryl Hole, Ginger Johnson, Kate Butch and Kitty Scott-Claus
Cheryl Hole, Ginger Johnson, Kate Butch and Kitty Scott-Claus, provided by the production

Stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are set to lead the West End’s fourth drag pantomime.

Co-produced by TuckShop and Jack Maple Productions, Peter Pan will run at the Phoenix Theatre – home of Stranger Things: The First Shadow – from 2 December 2024 to 6 January 2025. It follows in the footsteps of Cinderella (2019), Dick Whittington (2021) and Sleeping Beauty (2023).

The cast includes reigning Drag Race UK winner Ginger Johnson as Hook, and fellow Drag Race alumni Kitty Scott-Claus, Cheryl Hole and Kate Butch as the Darling children, alongside Bailey J Mills as Tinkerbell, Yshee Black as Smee, Ophelia Love as Villager No. 4, Mahatma Khandi as the mermaid and Richard Energy as Peter.  

Peter Pan is written by Gareth Joyner (the creator of Myra Dubois). 

Hole commented: “I’m so excited to be back working with TuckShop for another fun and ridiculous production. I had the honour of being part of 2021’s Dick Whittington and taking the lead. The collaboration between artist and production is such a fun, electric process that we always produce the best results. I’m beyond ready to get onto the stage and see what ridiculous character comes from inside me.”

Butch added: “I’m so excited to be back in the West End and back with TuckShop, after having a fabulous time in Sleeping Beauty last year. In that show, I was a selfish narcissist with bad makeup, so it’ll be fun to get to do some acting this year.”  

Finally, Scott-Claus said: “I’m so excited to be returning to the West End with TuckShop this panto season! Third time’s a charm!”

