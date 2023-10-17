All-drag Sleeping Beauty pantomime to run in the West End

TuckShop have announced an all-drag panto production heading to the West End this December.

Written by drag legend Miss Moppe, Sleeping Beauty promises a “ridiculous retelling of the sleepiest princess in all the land”.

It will star Kitty Scott-Claus (Death Drop, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK) as Princess Beauty, LoUis CYfer (Death Drop, Cowbois) as King Clyde of Camden, Yshee Black (Dick Whittington) as Muddles, Kemah Bob (Death Drop) as Prynx Handsome of Hackney, Victoria Scone (Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Death Drop: Back in the Habit) as Carabosse, Ophelia Love as Ensemble Member, Michael Marouli (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK) as Fairy Fabulous and Kate Butch (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK) as Queen Camilla of Camden.

Scone commented: “So thrilled to be rejoining TuckShop theatrical universe once again with such an exciting camp cast on this production of Sleeping Beauty!”

Scott-Claus added: “Super dooper excited to play a role where I get to really show the audience what I do best… sleeping and being beautiful.”

And finally, Marouli said: “Geordie lass landing on the West End! I’m so happy to be joining Tuckshop to make my West End debut with Sleeping Beauty this December! It’s going to be a ball!”

The production marks the company’s third all-drag panto following Cinderella in 2019 and Dick Whittington in 2021.

Sleeping Beauty will be staged at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 27 until 31 December 2023, with a press performance set for 28 December.

Tickets are on sale below.