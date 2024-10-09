Tom Fletcher’s There A Monster In Your Show to return for new tour – with cast announced

Tom Fletcher’s There’s a Monster in Your Show will return for a new tour – and casting has been revealed.

The family-friendly musical, with original tunes by Fletcher and Barrie Bignold, follows a group of performers who discover they are not alone on stage when Little Monster, eager to join the fun, invites his friends — Dragon, Alien, and Unicorn — to create a magical show together.

Presented by MEI Theatrical, the show is adapted by Zoe Bourn with design by Laura McEwen and puppets by Keith Frederick. Miranda Larson directs, with Katie Haygarth serving as associate director and Roman Stefanski providing puppet direction.

The show was first seen earlier this year, and will now return for a fresh tour beginning this month at the Duke’s Lancaster, and running across 47 venues into June 2025, with stops in Croydon, Corby, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Grimsby, Barry, Mwldan, Ramsgate, Hertford, Workington, Bridgwater, Eastleigh (with a festive special), Leeds, Leicester, Llanelli, Southend, Winchester, Tonbridge, Bristol, Chester, Brierley Hill, Radlett, Bishop Stortford, Peterborough, Barnstaple, Taunton and more.

The cast features actor/puppeteers Andrew Cullimore (Sarah and Duck), Charlie Daniels (His Dark Materials), Vinnie Monachello (Bedknobs and Broomsticks), Ben Murrell (In The Night Garden Live) and Sarah Palmer (Hey Duggee! The Live Theatre Show).