Tim Rice talks Chess returning to Broadway, writing songs with Elton John – and what it’s like to be working with Andrew Lloyd Webber again

Chief critic Sarah Crompton talks to lyricist extraordinaire Tim Rice as he takes My Life in Musicals, his show of theatrical memories, on a tour of the UK and Ireland from 11 April. In a conversation that ranges from Evita to The Lion King and beyond, he reveals why he doesn’t go to the theatre much any more, his love for Chess – and hopes for its revival – and why a good story is the key to the success of any piece of theatre. Plus: the best musical he’s seen for years.

Crompton and regular co-host and editor-in-chief Alex Wood present a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

