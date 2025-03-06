This Is My Family musical to receive London premiere

Tim Firth’s musical is coming to the capital

Anthology Theatre has revealed that This Is My Family will play in London later this year.

Tim Firth’s award-winning musical was originally staged at Sheffield Theatres in 2013.

The new production will open at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, directed by Vicky Featherstone.

Firth said the London premiere teamed with Featherstone’s direction “feels like a competition win.”

He added: “The Elephant is a theatre designed for adventure and intimacy – perfect for a musical intended to show that you don’t have to travel abroad to go on safari, that wild animals are closer than we might think and that the best holidays are the ones on which we’ve laughed the most.”

Anthology Theatre’s Lil Lambley commented: “Anthology Theatre is absolutely delighted to bring this first-class musical and Olivier Award-winning team to the intimate setting of Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

“At a time when the world feels increasingly uncertain, there’s no better moment to share a heartfelt and uplifting story that celebrates love, forgiveness, and, above all, the joy of shared laughter with your family.”

The piece will run at the off-West End venue from 23 May to 12 July 2025, with an official opening set for 28 May.

A cast and full creative team announcement is to follow.