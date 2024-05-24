The Mousetrap announces new 2024 West End cast and director

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has announced new casting for the West End production, alongside a new director.

The iconic murder mystery, officially the longest-running play in the world, is set to welcome new company members from 27 May.

The cast is set to include Lucy Doyle (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Mollie Ralston, Daniel Cech-Lucas (Sherlock Holmes: The Final Curtain) as Giles Ralston, Lynton Appleton (Richard II) as Christopher Wren, Jules Melvin (Witness for the Prosecution) as Mrs Boyle, Ben Onwukwe (The 47th) as Major Metcalf, Elyssia Roe (Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet) as Miss Casewell, Lorenzo Martelli (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Mr Paravicini, and Sam Stafford (Ready, Steady, Crooks) as Detective Sgt Trotter. Three of the cast are making their West End debuts. Additional members of the company include Georgina Duncan, Sam Hollis, Clive Marlowe, Georgie Rhys and Ben Riddle who will understudy various roles.

This production also receives a new director in the form of Philip Franks whose previous West End credits include The Duchess of Malfi, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby (Parts One and Two), Taking Sides, Collaboration, and Dear Lupin. Franks is also an actor and will soon be appearing in Oliver! at Chichester Festival Theatre and in the West End.

Denise Silvey continues in the role of artistic director.

The Mousetrap premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 ahead of a UK tour. It subsequently opened in the West End where it has been running ever since. The play is also currently being staged across the country for a 70th anniversary tour.

It is produced by Adam Spiegel and directed by Ian Talbot, with associate direction by Denise Silvey.

Tickets are on sale below.