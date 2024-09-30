The Little Big Things composers tease show’s return

We may not have seen the end of the new musical The Little Big Things!

At last night’s Stage Debut Awards, Nick Butcher and Tom Ling, who were nominated for Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer, spoke exclusively to WhatsOnStage. You can watch part of the conversation below:

When asked whether we’ll see the show again, they hinted “I think you will”, laughing “There’s a little breadcrumb!”. So we may not know when or in what capacity, but, like us, the creatives hope to see The Little Big Things back on stage.

The new British musical, penned by Butcher, Ling and Joe White, is based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, who became almost entirely paralysed during an accident on holiday. It received a stellar five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage when it premiered in the West End’s newest venue @sohoplace.

The piece, which Ed Larkin and Jonny Amies led, was nominated for four WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical. It won Best Casting Direction for Jill Green.

Completing the company were Alasdair Harvey as Henry’s dad, Andrew Fraser, and Linzi Hateley as Henry’s mum, Fran Fraser, alongside Jordan Benjamin (Dom), Rebecca Bowden (Surgeon), Jamie Chatterton (Tom), Gracie McGonigal (Katie), Tom Oliver (Marco), Malinda Parris (Dr Graham), Cleve September (Will) and Amy Trigg (Agnes) with Stephen John Davis, Elena Pitsiaeli, George Salmon, Amy West and Joseph Wolff.

The world premiere production was directed by Sheppard (& Juliet), and featured design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Mark Smith, costume design by Fay Fullerton, video by Luke Halls, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Matthew Brind, musical direction by Laura Bangay, dramaturgy and associate direction by Nickie Miles-Wildin.

It is currently available to stream globally on National Theatre at Home with caption, audio description and British Sign Language options available.