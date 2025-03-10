whatsonstage white
Photos

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical releases new production photos

See the new company in action!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

10 March 2025

Paisley Billings and The Cast of The Lightning Thief The Other Palace Photos credit Manuel Harlan 212
Paisley Billings and the cast in The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, © Manuel Harlan

There are new demigods at the Other Palace!

Photos have been released of the second company of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

The musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling novel first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 and has since toured the US, including a limited Broadway run in 2019.

Its story follows Percy Jackson, a New York City teenager who discovers he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

The show is running at the Other Palace until 31 August 2025, while the team for the London premiere includes book scribe Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), composer and lyricist Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs), and director-choreographer Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day). A UK tour was also announced last week.

Morgan Gregory plays the title role of Percy Jackson. He’s joined by Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Annabeth and Angus Benstead as Grover.

Morgan Gregory The Lightning Thief The Other Palace Photos credit Manuel Harlan 040
Morgan Gregory in The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, © Manuel Harlan
Kennedy Small The Lightning Thief The Other Palace Photos credit Manuel Harlan 096
Kennedy Small in The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, © Manuel Harlan
Angus Benstead The Lightning Thief The Other Palace Photos credit Manuel Harlan 197
Angus Benstead in The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, © Manuel Harlan

Also cast are Paisley Billings as Sally Jackson/Medusa, Jazz Evans (Spamalot) as Mr Brunner/Poseidon/Hades, Joshua Lay (A Chorus Line) as Mr D, Kenedy Small (Six) as Clarisse, and Xander Pang (Dear Evan Hansenas Luke/Ares.

The ensemble includes Philip Catchpole (The Book of Mormon) and Alex Waxman, making her professional stage debut, alongside Owen Lloyd (Girl from the North Country) and Rachel Moran (Just For One Day). 

The Cast of The Lightning Thief The Other Palace Photos credit Manuel Harlan 158
The cast of The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, © Manuel Harlan
The Cast of The Lightning Thief The Other Palace Photos credit Manuel Harlan 105
The cast of The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, © Manuel Harlan
Morgan Gregory and Jazz Evans The Lightning Thief The Other Palace Photos credit Manuel Harlan 048
Morgan Gregory and Jazz Evans in The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, © Manuel Harlan
Paisley Billings The Lightning Thief The Other Palace Photos credit Manuel Harlan 170
Paisley Billings in The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, © Manuel Harlan
Joshua Lay The Lightning Thief The Other Palace Photos credit Manuel Harlan 052
Joshua Lay in The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, © Manuel Harlan

Set and costume design is by WhatsOnStage Award winner Ryan Dawson Laight (My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)), with lighting by Charlie Morgan Jones (Derren Brown – Showman), sound design by Dominic Bilkey (The Lehman Trilogy), and video design by Duncan McLean (Shrek The Musical). Other key roles include illusions by Richard Pinner (Here You Come Again), fight direction by Lisa Connell (Heathers), puppet direction by Laura Cubitt (A Monster Calls) and musical supervision by Jeremy Wootton (Heathers). The musical director is Ben McQuigg (The Power of Camelot).

The associate set and costume designer is Christophe Eynde (Your Lie in April), assistant director Danielle Kassaraté (The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time) and assistant choreographer Libby Watts (Wicked).

Morgan Gregory The Lightning Thief The Other Palace Photos credit Manuel Harlan 123
Morgan Gregory in The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, © Manuel Harlan
Kennedy Small and Morgan Gregory The Lightning Thief The Other Palace Photos credit Manuel Harlan 074
Kennedy Small and Morgan Gregory in The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, © Manuel Harlan
The Cast of The Lightning Thief The Other Palace Photos credit Manuel Harlan 257
The cast of The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, © Manuel Harlan

Tickets are on sale below.

