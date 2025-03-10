The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical releases new production photos

See the new company in action!

There are new demigods at the Other Palace!

Photos have been released of the second company of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

The musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling novel first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 and has since toured the US, including a limited Broadway run in 2019.

Its story follows Percy Jackson, a New York City teenager who discovers he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

The show is running at the Other Palace until 31 August 2025, while the team for the London premiere includes book scribe Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), composer and lyricist Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs), and director-choreographer Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day). A UK tour was also announced last week.

Morgan Gregory plays the title role of Percy Jackson. He’s joined by Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Annabeth and Angus Benstead as Grover.

Also cast are Paisley Billings as Sally Jackson/Medusa, Jazz Evans (Spamalot) as Mr Brunner/Poseidon/Hades, Joshua Lay (A Chorus Line) as Mr D, Kenedy Small (Six) as Clarisse, and Xander Pang (Dear Evan Hansen) as Luke/Ares.