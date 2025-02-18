The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical announces new company

The show will have new company members from early March

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical has announced new company members for its Other Palace run.

The musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling The Lightning Thief first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 and has since toured the US, including a limited Broadway run in 2019.

Its story follows Percy Jackson, a New York City teenager who discovers he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

The show is running at the Other Palace until 31 August 2025, while the team for the London premiere includes book scribe Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), composer and lyricist Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs), and director-choreographer Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day).

From 3 March 2025, Morgan Gregory will take over the lead role of Percy Jackson, having previously understudied in the role, alongside Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Annabeth and Angus Benstead as Grover.

Also cast are Paisley Billings as Sally Jackson/Medusa (continuing in the show), Jazz Evans (Spamalot) as Mr Brunner/Poseidon/Hades, Joshua Lay (A Chorus Line) as Mr D, Kenedy Small (Six) as Clarisse, Xander Pang (Dear Evan Hansen) as Luke/Ares.

The ensemble includes Philip Catchpole (The Book of Mormon) and Alex Waxman, making her professional stage debut, alongside new members Owen Lloyd (Girl from the North Country) and Rachel Moran (Just For One Day).

Set and costume design is by WhatsOnStage Award winner Ryan Dawson Laight (My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)), with lighting by Charlie Morgan Jones (Derren Brown – Showman), sound design by Dominic Bilkey (The Lehman Trilogy), and video design by Duncan McLean (Shrek The Musical). Other key roles include illusions by Richard Pinner (Here You Come Again), fight direction by Lisa Connell (Heathers), puppet direction by Laura Cubitt (A Monster Calls) and musical supervision by Jeremy Wootton (Heathers). The musical director is Ben McQuigg (The Power of Camelot).

The associate set and costume designer is Christophe Eynde (Your Lie in April), assistant director Danielle Kassaraté (The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time) and assistant choreographer Libby Watts (Wicked).

Tickets are on sale below.