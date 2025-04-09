The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical announces open auditions

Open auditions are being held for The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical!

The team behind the show is looking to cast the company for the upcoming UK tour.

Rick Riordan’s bestselling The Lightning Thief novel was first seen on stage in New York in 2014 and has since toured the US, including a limited Broadway run in 2019.

Its story follows Percy Jackson, a New York City teenager who discovers he is the son of the Greek god, Poseidon.

The piece received its London premiere last year and continues to play at the Other Palace until 31 August 2025.

Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day) directs and choreographs, while Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) wrote the book for the production, and Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs) is the composer and lyricist.

The open audition will take place on Tuesday, 22 April at the Other Palace. Arrivals are from 10 am, and auditionees are asked to prepare a 16-bar cut of a song in the style of the show and to bring a printed CV and headshot that includes contact details, as well as sheet music for their audition song. Auditions are open to those aged 18 or older and eligible to work in the UK. Full details can be found at kenwright.com/auditions.

Producer Paul Taylor-Mills said: “At the heart of Percy are themes of inclusivity and the spirit that anything is within your reach. That is why we want to open doors for as many people as possible with an open casting call. Whilst casting isn’t guaranteed, it’s an opportunity for us to cast the net as far as possible to those that may not get to us via some of the more traditional routes, which is very Percy!”