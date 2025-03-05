Open auditions announced for The Greatest Showman musical

The show will open next spring – here’s your chance to rewrite the stars!

The Greatest Showman will have its world premiere next year – and you could be a part of it!

Based on the blockbuster 2017 film, with a score written by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, The Greatest Showman stage adaptation has a book by Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls).

Pasek and Paul have written additional musical material for the production alongside their songs from the movie, including “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” “Come Alive,” “Rewrite the Stars” and the Golden Globe-winning “This Is Me.”

The show will now open next spring, 2026 – with more details revealed today.

The production is looking to discover the stage talent to play the roles originated by the film stars, including Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Keala Settle.

A casting search is underway across the UK and Ireland. Open auditions will take place throughout March and April in Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Exeter, Newcastle and London. For more information, click here.