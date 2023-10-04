Theatre News

The Kite Runner to embark on a 2024 UK and Ireland tour

The acclaimed production has been staged on Broadway and twice in the West End

Tom Millward
UK and Ireland Tour
Andrei Costin in a previous production of The Kite Runner
Andrei Costin in a previous production of The Kite Runner, © Robert Workman

The celebrated stage production of The Kite Runner is heading out on a UK and Ireland tour next year.

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s bestselling international novel and adapted by Matthew Spangler, the play is set in Kabul, where a kite-flying tournament is about to be disrupted by a life-shattering incident. The piece has been staged twice in the West End and once on Broadway.

Directed by Giles Croft and produced by Martin Dodd for UK Productions and Stuart Galbraith for Kilimanjaro Productions, The Kite Runner will launch at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre (7 to 9 March), before touring to Richmond Theatre (12 to 16 March, with a national press night set for 13 March), Bath Theatre Royal (18 to 23 March), Chester Storyhouse (26 to 30 March), Dublin Gaiety (2 to 6 April), Glasgow Theatre Royal (9 to 13 April), Nottingham Playhouse (16 to 20 April), Liverpool Playhouse (23 to 27 April), Oxford Playhouse (30 April to 4 May), the Lowry, Salford (7 to 11 May), Guildford Yvonne Arnaud (21 to 25 May), Malvern Festival Theatre (28 May to 1 June), Sheffield Lyceum (4 to 8 June), Brighton Theatre Royal (11 to 15 June), Newcastle Theatre Royal (25 to 29 June), and Cheltenham Everyman (2 to 6 July).

Casting and additional creative team information will be announced at a later date.

