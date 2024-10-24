Theatre News

The Devil Wears Prada musical starts performances in the West End

The new musical opens this evening in London

Alex Braybrooke

| London |

24 October 2024

A glamorous woman and man walk down a red carpet surrounded by paparazzi
Matt Henry (Nigel) and Vanessa Williams (Miranda) in The Devil Wears Prada, © Matt Crockett

Gird your loins – The Devil Wears Prada musical opens at the Dominion Theatre tonight!

Featuring a score by Elton John (Billy Elliot) and Shaina Taub (Suffs), book by Kate Wetherhead (Burlesque the Musical), and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), the piece had its UK premiere earlier this year in Plymouth.

It follows Andy as she lands a job at a fashion magazine under the demanding Miranda Priestly. As she sacrifices her personal life for success, she questions if it’s worth it.

The production features set design by Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), sound design by Gareth Owen (& Juliet) and casting by WhatsOnStage Award winner Jill Green.

Vanessa Williams stars as the fearsome Miranda Priestly and WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Henry plays Nigel (the role originated in the film by Stanley Tucci), alongside Georgie Buckland as Andy and Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily.

Joining them are James Darch (Mamma Mia!) as journalist Christian, with Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom of the Opera) as Andy’s long term boyfriend, Nate. Debbie Kurup joins the London production as the standby Miranda Priestly.

