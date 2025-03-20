The Devil Wears Prada issues West End casting update

The production will welcome a new face next week

The Devil Wears Prada musical has announced a casting update for its West End premiere production at the Dominion Theatre.

Featuring a score by Elton John and Shaina Taub (Suffs), a book by Kate Wetherhead (Burlesque the Musical), and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), the piece had its UK premiere last year in Plymouth.

It follows Andy as she lands a job at a fashion magazine under the demanding Miranda Priestly. As she sacrifices her personal life for success, she questions if it’s worth it.

The production features set design by Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), sound design by Gareth Owen (& Juliet) and casting by WhatsOnStage Award winner Jill Green.

From 27 March, Jamie Bogyo will take over the role of Andy’s long-term boyfriend Nate for a limited season, while current cast member Rhys Whitfield goes on an agreed leave of absence.

Extending their respective runs in the musical until 18 October 2025 will be WhatsOnStage Award nominee Vanessa Williams as the fearsome Miranda Priestly, WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Henry as Nigel, Georgie Buckland as Andy, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily, and James Darch (Mamma Mia!) as journalist Christian. Debbie Kurup will also continue as standby Miranda Priestly.

Casting from 18 October onwards will be confirmed in due course.

Completing the company are Maddy Ambus, Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Pamela Blair, Robertina Bonano, Josh Damer-Jennings, Lloyd Davies, Elishia Edwards, Akeem Ellis-Hyman, Jinny Gould, Natasha Heyward, Samuel How, Luke Jackson, Emma Johnson, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Liam Marcellino, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Theo Papoui, Christopher Parkinson, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Jon Reynolds, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Olivia Saunders, Brandon Lee Sears, Joshua Steel, Kayleigh Thadani, Ella Valentine, and Tara Yasmin.

The production received four nominations for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Performer in a Musical for Williams, Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for Di Bartolomeo, and Best Wigs, Hair and Make Up for Campbell Young Associates.

The show is currently booking until 3 January 2026.