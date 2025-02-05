whatsonstage white
Photos

Take a look at If/Then with Kerry Ellis in rehearsals

The show will play in concert for two nights next month

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

5 February 2025

Kerry Ellis and David Hunter, IF THEN rehearsal images, Savoy Theatre, credit Victoria Davies
Kerry Ellis and David Hunter, © Victoria Davies

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s If/Then has unveiled rehearsal images ahead of its concert run.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 2014, If/Then explores the impact of choices and chance through the story of Elizabeth, a 38-year-old city planner returning to New York after a divorce. Her story branches into two parallel paths, each showing how a single decision can shape an entirely different future.

Kerry Ellis will star as Elizabeth in the West End concert, which will be staged on 10 February at the Savoy Theatre. She is joined by Adam Garcia (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Josh, David Hunter as Lucas, Preeya Kalidas (Everybody’s Talking about Jamie) as Kate, Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver!) as Anne, Tim Howar (The Phantom of the Opera) as Stephen, Carl Man as David, Joni Ayton-Kent (The Watch) as Elena and John Owen-Jones as Stephen.

The ensemble includes Kayleigh Thadani, Sario Solomon, Christian Maynard, Lauren Hall, Danny Becker and M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac.

The show will run on 10 and 17 February, with BSL interpretation during the latter performance. Direction is by Bill Buckhurst (Sister ActThe Time Traveller’s Wife), with musical staging by Olivier Award nominee Alistair David (Kiss Me, KateShow Boat), and music direction by Michael England (The Phantom of the OperaLes Misérables). The production has casting by Pearson Casting.

You can watch Ellis perform a number from the show here:

The video production team is composed of director Thom Southerland, musical supervisor Michael England, director of photography and editor Ben Hewis, production designer James Turner, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson, and sound designer Keegan Curran.

Company, IF THEN rehearsal images, Savoy Theatre, credit Victoria Davies (6)
The company, © Victoria Davies
David Hunter, IF THEN rehearsal images, Savoy Theatre, credit Victoria Davies (5)
David Hunter, © Victoria Davies
Company, IF THEN rehearsal images, Savoy Theatre, credit Victoria Davies (7)
The company, © Victoria Davies
Kerry Ellis and Adam Garcia, rehearsal images, Savoy Theatre, credit Victoria Davies
Kerry Ellis and Adam Garcia, © Victoria Davies
Preeya Kalidas, IF THEN rehearsal images, Savoy Theatre, credit Victoria Davies (9)
Preeya Kalidas, © Victoria Davies
Kerry Ellis, IF THEN rehearsal images, Savoy Theatre, credit Victoria Davies (8)
Kerry Ellis, © Victoria Davies
Carl Man and David Hunter IF THEN rehearsal images, Savoy Theatre, credit Victoria Davies (4)
Carl Man and David Hunter, © Victoria Davies

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

The casts of Hercules and Mary Poppins performing at Big Night of Musicals

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals – watch performance highlights

The event returned to the AO Arena!