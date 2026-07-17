Sylvia confirms full UK tour cast including a new lead

Revealed during the week which would have marked Emmeline Pankhurst’s birthday

Exclusive: Sylvia has announced its full tour cast, with a new performer in the title role.

Set to return to the stage in autumn 2026 for a limited UK tour, followed by a short residency at the Royal Albert Hall, the production celebrates the life and activism of Sylvia Pankhurst, the daughter of Emmeline, focusing on her work for working women and men across the globe, a period which led to conflict within her own family.

Sylvia features music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, fusing hip hop, funk, and soul, and is choreographed and directed by Kate Prince of ZooNation.

A 14-track album from the musical, titled Sylvia – The Essentials, produced by Grammy award-winning Martin Terefe and released by ZooNation Records, is available to listen to.

As already revealed, Beverley Knight is confirmed to reprise her Olivier Award-winning role as Emmeline Pankhurst. She will be joined by Naomi Katiyo, who will play Sylvia Pankhurst, taking over the role from the previously attached Sharon Rose, who has withdrawn from the production.

Cast returning to Sylvia from the 2023 world premiere Old Vic production include Kelly Agbowu (Mrs Flora ‘The General’ Drummond/Betty Savoy), Claudia-Rose Carlier (swing), Jaye Marshall (swing), Kirstie Skivington (Adela Pankhurst) and Ellena Vincent (Christabel Pankhurst).

The rest of the cast includes Lauren Azania (swing), Zion Battles (swing), Ebony Clarke (Emily Davison/Daisy Parsons), Eloise Davies (Annie Kenney/Norah Smyth), Solomon Davy (Prime Minister Asquith/Richard Pankhurst), Collette Guitart (Clementine Churchill/Jennie Scurr), Leah Hill (Edith Garrud/Mollie Bird), Nathan Louis-Fernand (swing), Tachia Newall (Keir Hardie/Lord Cromer), Uzuazo O’David (Harry Pankhurst), Castell Parker (Winston Churchill/George Lansbury), Cleve September (Lloyd George/Lord Curzon), Kenedy Small (Jennie Churchill/Edna Payne/Sophia Singh) and Ivano Turco (Silvio Corio/Sir Almroth Wright).

The London leg will comprise five performances at the Royal Albert Hall from 13 to 15 November 2026, including the UK’s largest education matinee. This venue holds significance for the Suffragette movement, having hosted over 20 rallies for the cause and becoming the site of historic speeches, before the suffragettes were banned from the Hall between 1913 and 1918.

You can see full dates for the tour, produced in association with Curve Leicester, here.

The full creative team includes Prince (book, lyrics, director and choreographer) with Priya Parmar (book), Josh Cohen and DJ Walde (music), Ben Stones (set and costume), Natasha Chivers and Hector Murray (lighting), Tony Gayle (sound), Andrzej Goulding (video and animation), Cynthia De La Rosa (wigs, hair and make-up), Mark Dickman (orchestrations), Sean Green (music supervisor), Stuart Burt (casting) and Lolita Chakrabarti (dramaturgy).