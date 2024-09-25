Stranger Things: The First Shadow announces new West End company

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre has announced new casting.

Unlike the ’80s-inspired TV series, the stage prequel is set in 1959 with characters including a young Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, Bob Newby and Henry Creel (played respectively by David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Sean Astin and Jamie Campbell Bower on screen).

Featuring an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is penned by Trefry and directed by Stephen Daldry, with co-direction by Justin Martin. It has received rave reviews across the board, including from WhatsOnStage, being described as a “major visual spectacle”.

Set to join the show from 14 November will be Louis Healy (Henry Creel), Callum Maxwell (Bob Newby), Miranda Mufema (Patty Newby), Luke Mullins (Dr Brenner), Jessica Rhodes (Joyce Maldonado) and George Smale (James Hopper Jr).

Alongside these five principals are Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Jack Crumlin (Lonnie Byers), Rhianna Dorris (Sue Anderson), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Jack Gardner (Walter Henderson), Andy Langtree (Victor Creel), Betsy Mayle (Claudia Yount), Michael Murray (Alan Munson), Lauren O’Neil (Virginia Creel), Matthew Pidgeon (Principal Newby), Barney Wilkinson (Ted Wheeler) and Edie Wright (Karen Childress).

Alternating the role of Alice Creel are Scarlett Davies, Olivia Miller, India Moon and Pixie Robbins. They are joined by Chloe Akuma, Harry Ames, Sophie Atherton, Levi Bent, Mat Betteridge, Amara Campbell, Lois Churcher, Flora Dawson, Benjamin Lafayette, Jake Mavis, Karen Mavundukure, Chris Porter, Marianna Scott and Jonny Warr.

Attwooll, Davies, Duffus, Lafayette, Miller and Pidgeon were part of the original company, and are all reprising their original roles.

Current cast member Louis McCartney was nominated for his professional debut turn as Creel at the WhatsOnStage Awards, with the production being shortlisted in a total of eight categories. It ultimately won Best New Play, while the show was nominated for five Olivier Awards – winning one for Best Comedy or Entertainment and Best Set Design.

The production features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59 Productions, original music and arrangements by D J Walde, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, and wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates.

The technical director is Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, props supervision is by Mary Halliday, dialect coaching by William Conacher, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, casting by Jessica Ronane Casting with additional casting by Charlotte Sutton, and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan.

Tickets for Stranger Things: The First Shadow are on sale below, with dates to April 2025.