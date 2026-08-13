Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp to make stage debut in Affluenza

Noah Schnapp, best known for his TV role as Will Byers in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, is set to make his professional stage debut in London.

Schnapp will star in the world premiere of Affluenza, written and directed by Andy Sandberg, which is scheduled to run at Riverside Studios in London from 26 September to 21 November 2026. Press night is set for 5 October.

The piece, which was announced as part of a five-play season at the Hammersmith venue, is set against the ultra-wealthy social haven of the Hamptons, and explores themes of moral accountability, family legacy, and the American justice system.

Schnapp commented: “I am so excited to make my stage debut in London with Affluenza. I started talking with Andy Sandberg a few months ago about finding the right opportunity to work together, and it’s thrilling to now be bringing this play to life in London. I wanted to be very intentional about what I took on next, and as I spend more time with this excellent script, I feel so connected to the characters. Without giving away too much, I get to play two very different roles, and it’s a story that’s really going to leave audiences talking and thinking.”

Sandberg added: “I am incredibly excited to be launching this play and this season in just a few weeks – and now with Noah Schnapp at the helm. Noah is a brilliant young actor who has captivated audiences on screen, and now London audiences will have the opportunity to see him in his stage debut. I’m honoured that Noah has connected with the script, and I think it speaks volumes that he has chosen an original play for his stage debut.”

Additional casting and creative team information for Affluenza will be announced shortly.

Tickets are on sale below.