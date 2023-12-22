Stage shows we’d love to see return in 2024

To quote glam metal band Cinderella, you don’t know what you got (till it’s gone). With that in mind, here are 14 shows we’re desperate to see return in 2024 – proving to either be big audience hits or simply existing for too short a time. As a general rule, we’ve not included shows we’ve formerly had on this list in previous years – there’s only so much pining we can do!

Death Note

Ten performances simply weren’t enough for this big, bombastic manga musical about gods, mortals and an ominous book with the ability to kill – which wowed at the Palladium and the Lyric. We’ve heard work is being done to the material and future life may be just around the corner, so we live in hope… and if not, a cast recording should tide us over!

Oliver!

We’ve not seen a musical revival generate this much buzz in a long while – James Brining’s in-the-round production was picking up five star reviews for a penny when it opened earlier this month. We’ve got a feeling there’s a whole lot more Oliver! magic to come in the near future, but which production remains to be seen…

Sleepova

Matilda Feyişayǫ Ibini’s play topped a whole number of critics’ top shows of 2023, and was described by our critic as being chock full of “insight and humour”. Given Bush is transferring its lauded production of Red Pitch to the West End in 2024, could this follow in its footsteps?

Romeo and Julie

They don’t write ’em like Gary Owen writes ’em – this revelatory take on Shakespeare’s tale (and a major departure from the source material), first seen at the Sherman Theatre before it transferred to the National Theatre, was a bona fide success for all involved. It was led by two rising stars in the form of Callum Scott Howells and Rosie Sheehy (both have had brilliant years, laden with stage successes), and, like Owen’s other plays, subverted expectations at every turn.

Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen

Marcelo Dos Santos has had a bumper year – not only was his historical farce Backstairs Billy a comedic crown jewel in the West End, but the second success of 2023 came with the Bush Theatre transfer of the Samuel Barnett-led solo piece Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen. With a further wad of five star reviews under its belt, we’re almost certain there’ll be more to come for this one!

Newsies

From December 2022 to July of this year, it wowed audiences in the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, a huge venue that accommodated a jungle-gym set perfect for Matt Cole’s award-winning choreography. Could a transfer to a West End venue, or even a tour, be delivered in the new year? The show’s website has said to watch this space, so we’ll wait for the headlines!

In Dreams

Our second Leeds Playhouse production on this list (the venue has had a stellar 2023, after all), this new musical, featuring the tunes of Roy Orbison, written by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard, was an instant charmer – thanks to a brilliant cast including the multi-award-winning Lena Hall and West End fave Oliver Tompsett. We hope 2023 wasn’t the end of the line for this one!

A Strange Loop

The decision to stage this Pulitzer-winning musical at the Barbican was an inspired one – giving Michael R Jackson’s subversive and thought-provoking piece the chance to impress on a large canvas. We’d love to see it back – either on an equally large scale or even somewhere more intimate.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Jocelyn Bioh’s 2017 comedy earned stellar reviews when it had its eagerly anticipated UK premiere at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, extending its run, selling out performances and being praised for its non-stop humour and charm. Director Monique Touko is back at the venue with another play in 2024, but in the meantime we’d love to see this 80-minute piece transfer.

The Lord of the Rings

A hit, a fine hit for the Watermill Theatre (and a big presence on our WOSAwards nominees list), this charming revival could fit snugly in a variety of venues. Given shows like Amélie started at the Watermill before playing to venues multiple times larger, we sense there’s an easy sense for this one to scale. Could another provincial run be on the cards?

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

It’s now had two five-star reviews from us and a major overhaul for its 2023 run at the swish new Southwark Playhouse Elephant venue in south London, so we expect to see some exciting things from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button as we head into 2024. The story of a man whose body is travelling back in time is full of mysticism, love and charm, so could be an easy hit with mainstream audiences.

The Secret Life of Bees

The Almeida has a strong track record for transferring its productions, so we’d love to see this wonderful musical given another outing. The same applies to Cold War, which is currently playing at the north London venue – another atmospheric, musical offering.

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh

A major tour and a spell at Riverside Studios in west London, alongside some glowing audience and critical feedback, made the Hundred Acre Wood a go-to destination in 2023. Even someone as glum as Eeyore wouldn’t be able to deny this one would be an excellent addition to the West End, or a perfect production for another tour in 2024.