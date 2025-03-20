Song cycle Moment by Moment to be released as feature film

Future Spotlight Productions have today revealed their next musical feature film, following their release of In Pieces by Joey Contreras.

Moment by Moment by Alexander Sage Oyen will be available to watch on screen.

Oyen’s song cycle began as a concert at 54 Below in 2013, starring and made possible by close friends and collaborators, who encouraged the composer to create musicals.

Capturing the essence of every day, it follows the countless stories between a group of strangers, delving into their dreams and nightmare sequences.

The writer said: “It is so incredibly special for me to be here over a decade later with a new group of collaborators (who have become such friends) creating something new, fresh, and unexpected with these songs. Revisiting these songs, arrangements, and orchestrations has been such a fruitful experience, and I am so incredibly grateful to Louis Rayneau and everyone at Future Spotlight Productions who have made this film possible.”

Director Louis Rayneau leads a creative team that includes Rachel Sargent (choreographer), Robert Bannon (musical director and supervisor), Lyndon Brown (director of photography), Charlie Stace and Saahil Arora (sound designers), Sarah Jane Price (casting director), Sammy Wagner (music producer), Nichol Kelly (costume designer) and Kailey Walker (hair and make-up design).

Casting and release details of Moment by Moment will be announced shortly.