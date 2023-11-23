Six the Musical releases photos of new West End cast

Exclusive: Multi-award-winning musical Six has released production photography for its new West End company.

The current cast (who started performances on 17 October) is led by Nikki Bentley (Wicked) as Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen (Miss Saigon) as Anne Boleyn, Kayleigh McKnight (Heathers the Musical) as Jane Seymour, Reca Oakley (Six) as Anna of Cleves, Inez Budd (Heathers the Musical) as Katherine Howard and Janiq Charles (The Lion King) as Catherine Parr.

They are joined by Gabriella Stylianou (The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Alternate Aragon/Seymour and Dance Captain, Naomi Alade (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Alternate Boleyn/Cleves, Hannah Lowther (The SpongeBob Musical) as Alternate Howard/Parr, Meg Dixon-Brasil (Six) as Super Swing and Natalie Pilkington (Six) as UK Super Swing.

The histo-remix musical, which shares the testimonies of the six wives of Henry VIII through the lens of a modern-day girl group concert, was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe and is currently playing on tour, in the West End and in locations across the world, including on Broadway.

Six is penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. The production also features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson Casting.