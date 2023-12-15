Samantha Barks announces Frozen return date

Samantha Barks has set her return date to Frozen in the West End.

Barks, who originated the West End role of Elsa when the Disney spectacle opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2021, left the production last summer to commence her maternity leave. Jenna Lee-James took over the role from that point.

Following her maternity leave, Barks will resume her role on 7 February 2024. She will also make a special appearance in Disney Theatrical’s performance on the Royal Variety Performance, which will be broadcast on ITV1 on December 17, 2023, alongside performances from other Disney productions like The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and Hercules.

Barks has an impressive theatre background, including performances in Chess, Pretty Woman, The Last Five Years, City of Angels, Chicago, Oliver!, and Les Misérables, among others. In film, she is known for her role as Eponine in Les Misérables and has also been a judge on ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

Disney’s Frozen, featuring music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, a book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021. The production has received accolades, including 7 WhatsOnStage Awards and 4 Olivier Award nominations.

Barks joins the current cast, which includes WhatsOnStage Award nominee Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton), and others. The production is currently booking until June 2024.