Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile musical reveals London cast

Casting is confirmed for the London premiere of Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile.

Co-produced by The Roald Dahl Story Company, Leeds Playhouse (where it received its world premiere staging last December) and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, the family-friendly musical features a score by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab (who performs under the band name Sinkane), book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics, orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tom Brady. It tells the tale of a hungry crocodile searching for a delicious child to snap up for dinner.

Appearing at Regent’s Park will be Joanna Adaran (marking her professional stage debut) as Trunky, Audrey Brisson (Into the Woods, Amélie The Musical) as Roly Poly Bird, Laura Buhagiar (Seize the Cheese: A New Musical) as Swing, Malinda Parris (The Little Big Things, & Juliet) as The Enormous Crocodile, Nuwan Hugh Perera (The Lord of the Rings, Life of Pi) as Humpy Rumpy, and Elise Zavou (Heathers, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World) as Muggle Wump/Teacher.

The show includes a “menagerie of mischievous puppets” by leading designer Toby Olié (who previously worked on 101 Dalmatians at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and also co-directs).

Additionally, the production features set and costumes by Fly Davis, choreography by Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Tom Gibbons, musical direction by Màth Roberts, associate direction by Tash Holway, and associate puppet design and puppet supervision by Daisy Beattie.

Phij Adams serves as music technologist and ambleton programmer, with Johnny Edwards as associate sound designer, James Hasset as season associate sound designer, Aundrea Fudge as voice coach, Avye Leventis as associate puppetry director, Emily Lim as developer and director, and Bryony Jarvis Taylor as casting director.

The Enormous Crocodile runs at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre from 17 May until 8 June 2024, with a press performance scheduled for 22 May.

