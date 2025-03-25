Radiant Boy world premiere announces full cast

Complete casting has been revealed for the world premiere of Nancy Netherwood’s Radiant Boy.

The piece, which was included in the RSC’s 37 Plays competition in 2023, will be staged at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 21 May to 14 June 2025, with a press night on 23 May.

Set in northeast England in 1983, the play follows trainee singer Russell and his mother Maud as they prepare for the arrival of a young priest who believes Russell is possessed.

As previously announced, Stuart Thompson and Renée Lamb will lead the cast as Russell and Steph / The Voice, respectively. Newly confirmed today are Wendy Nottingham (The Last of the Boys) who will take on the role of Maud, alongside Ben Allen (Noises Off) as Father Miller.

Director Júlia Levai commented: “I’m really looking forward to working with this wonderful cast on Radiant Boy. The play explores important themes like faith, identity, and connection, and I’m excited to see how the actors bring their unique energy to the characters. It’s a great opportunity to tell a story that feels both timely and personal, and I’m eager to share it with audiences.”

The creative team includes set and costume designer Tomás Palmer, lighting designer Lucia Sanchez Roldan and sound designer Patch Middleton.

Radiant Boy is presented by Cloudburst Productions Ltd in association with Southwark Playhouse.