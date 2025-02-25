whatsonstage white
Radiant Boy to have world premiere at Southwark Playhouse

The new play by Nancy Netherwood opens this spring

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

25 February 2025

Stuart Thompson in Radiant Boy, © WhatsOnStage
Stuart Thompson in Radiant Boy, © WhatsOnStage

Nancy Netherwood’s Radiant Boy will premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough, following its inclusion in the RSC’s 37 Plays competition in 2023.

The production, directed by Júlia Levai, runs from 21 May to 14 June, with press night on 23 May. Stuart Thompson and Renée Lamb lead the cast, with further casting to be announced.

Set in north east England in 1983, the play follows trainee singer Russell and his mother Maud as they prepare for the arrival of a young priest who believes Russell is possessed.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Tomás Palmer, lighting designer Lucia Sanchez Roldan and sound designer Patch Middleton.

Radiant Boy is presented by Cloudburst Productions Ltd in association with Southwark Playhouse.

