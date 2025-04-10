Pop Off, Michelangelo! announces London cast

The show was a fan favourite at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe

Pop Off, Michelangelo! is set for a five-week run at Underbelly Boulevard Soho, and the cast has been revealed.

The new season comes following a successful spell at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and concert performances at the Other Palace.

The production opens on 23 May, with previews from 17 May, and runs until 22 June.

Dylan MarcAurele’s musical comedy follows Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci as they compete to create the most legendary religious masterpiece. It received a Popcorn Award Special Mention at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is directed by Joe McNeice.

Starring will be Max Eade and Aidan MacColl, reprising their roles as Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci, respectively. Joining them are Kurran Dhand (Salai), Aoife Haakenson (Mother), Sev Keoshgerian (Italian Chef), Michael Marouli (Pope) and Laura Sillett (Savonarola).

The production features choreography by Sundeep Saini, musical supervision and orchestrations by Aron Sood, costume design by Emily Bestow, video design by PJ McEvoy, lighting design by Adam King, sound design by Ed Lewis, and casting by Sarah-Jane Price. Assistant choreographer is Conn McGirr, dramaturg is Roser Oser.

It is produced by Blair Russell Productions, with general management by Paul Virides Productions and production management by James Anderton.

Tickets are available below.