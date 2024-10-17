Bristol Old Vic unveils new season, including expanded How To Win Against History musical

Bristol Old Vic has announced its spring/summer 2025 season, featuring new productions and collaborations with theatres across the UK.

The season will be headlined by A Good House, a world premiere by South African playwright Amy Jephta. Directed by Nancy Medina, the play marks a co-production with the Royal Court, the first between the two venues in 30 years. The play will run at the London theatre from 11 January to 8 February, before transferring to Bristol Old Vic from 14 February to 18 March.

The season also includes the return of How To Win Against History, a musical comedy about Henry Cyril Paget, the fifth Marquis of Anglesey. Originally a hit at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2016, this new production will be presented in partnership with Francesca Moody, producer of Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!. Reimagined for a larger space, the show will run from 19 June to 12 July, marking the 150th anniversary of Paget’s birth.

Other highlights include Playfight by Julia Grogan, running from 14 to 29 March, and Delay, a sci-fi drama by Tim X Atack, running from 19 June to 5 July. Both will be staged in the Weston Studio, part of Bristol Old Vic’s commitment to supporting emerging talent and new writing.

For families, the season offers several productions, including The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Dinosaur World Live!. There will also be a return of The Showstoppers’ Kids’ Show, alongside a new board-game style production, The Mystery of Bristol Old Vic, aimed at younger audiences.

Visiting productions include Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Buffy Revamped, and …blackbird hour by babirye bukilwa. The season will be available to Bristol Old Vic Members from 17 October, with general sale starting on 24 October.