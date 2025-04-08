Papatango Prize-winning play The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights to receive world premiere

It’ll be the first co-production partnership between Park Theatre and Papatango

Papatango and Park Theatre have announced the world premiere of The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights.

Written by Hannah Doran, winner of the 2024 Papatango New Writing Prize, the play will receive a 5-week run in Park200 at Park Theatre.

As well as a guarantee of a full production, the Prize gives the winning playwright publication by Nick Hern Books, a royalty of 8 per cent of the box office, and a £7,500 commission with full developmental support.

Doran’s play was selected out of a record-breaking amount of entries and explores friendship and betrayal in the modern workplace.

Papatango’s artistic director George Turvey will direct the premiere, with the full creative team and casting to be revealed.

The production will play from 30 October to 29 November 2025, with a press night set for 4 November.

Turvey and Papatango’s executive director Chris Foxon said: “Since picking Hannah’s play from a record 1,589 submissions to the Prize, we’ve been getting more and more excited to produce it with the wonderful Park Theatre. It’s rare for debut playwrights to pen such big, bold stories – and still rarer for producers to offer them a stage to match. But Hannah’s startlingly ambitious account of young people exploited economically and culturally in today’s explosive America is something we and Park Theatre both felt compelled to stage.

“Indeed, we can see the Prize is an ever-more vital chance for new writers to get the backing to dream big, regardless of risk.”