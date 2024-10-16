Hannah Doran wins 2024 Papatango Prize for New Writing

Papatango has announced Hannah Doran as the winner of the 16th Annual Papatango New Writing Prize for her play The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights.

Doran’s debut play was selected from a record-breaking 1,589 submissions, continuing the prize’s status as the largest annual playwriting competition in the UK.

Set in a New York butcher shop, The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights explores themes of friendship and betrayal in the workplace. As part of the prize’s new partnership with Park Theatre, the play will have its world premiere at Park200 in 2025. Further details will be announced in due course.

Doran said: “I can’t believe I’ve won. I’ve been writing plays (and getting rejections) for over a decade. I’m thrilled to debut with a company and a theatre who both really champion emerging playwrights and take risks on new work. The play is rooted in my own experience working in a New York butchers and navigating power, identity and privilege in that setting.”

George Turvey and Chris Foxon of Papatango commented: “After a record number of entries, we and our new partners at Park Theatre were spoiled for choice in this year’s shortlist – all of them big, bold plays tackling profound themes with wit and originality. But Hannah’s writing stood out. Vividly theatrical, confronting social and economic systems nearing crisis, and with a gorgeous, witty ensemble of characters, we can’t wait to develop it over the next year and then get cooking in Park200. If we want ambitious stories for today, then new writers need to be given the chance to shine on big stages, not just confined to studios.”