Operation Mincemeat extends West End run for fifth time – further into 2024

Operation Mincemeat has extended its limited run in the West End for a fifth time.

The five-star show, described by WhatsOnStage as a “a compelling blend of sophisticated musicality and lo-fi raucous charm”, follows 33 successful years of The Woman In Black at the Fortune Theatre. Written and composed by Cumming, Hagan, Hodgson, and Roberts of SpitLip, it is based on a true story of the twisted secret mission that helped win World War II.

The musical comedy has previously been staged at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 and 2022, plus an extended Riverside Studios run last summer.

The West End cast includes Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Hodgson, Jak Malone, Roberts, Seán Carey, Geri Allan, Christian Andrews, and Holly Sumpton.

The production is helmed by director Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), who provided directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, and choreographed by Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera).

The creative team also includes Ben Stones (Sylvia) as set and costume designer, Mark Henderson (Girl From the North Country) as lighting designer, Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera) as sound designer, Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as orchestrator and vocal arranger, and Georgie Staight as associate director.

Operation Mincemeat won The Stage Debut award for Best Composer/Lyricist and the Off-West End awards for Best Musical Production and Best Company Ensemble.

The musical is presented in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip), who have supported the show since the Southwark Playhouse runs.

Commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhine, Operation Mincemeat is now running until 21 April 2024. Tickets are on sale below, while extension tickets will be available on general sale on Friday 29 September at 10am.