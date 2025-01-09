Oldham Coliseum announces new season

Oldham Coliseum has revealed its spring programme for 2025.

It follows a successful 2024 campaign to save the historic venue.

Taking place in intimate venues across Oldham, audiences can enjoy comedy, music and theatre.

First up is Psyche Delight’s Mohand and Peter playing at Oldham Library on 29 February. Combining humour and visual poetry, the two take audiences on a road trip through Sudan.

Next is The Engagement Party, a specially commissioned show inspired by and set in Oldham. It will be performed at the Queen Elizabeth Hall from 18 to 22 February.

After that, Oldham Library will host Wound Up Theatre’s Tones on 26 and 27 February. The piece of gig theatre follows Jerome aka The Professor as he navigate his way through a treacherous path to self-discovery. It combines underground sounds of hip-hop, grime and drill with the melodrama of opera.

Oldham’s Comedy Club will then bring laughter to Billingtons on 12 March. Followed by Debs Newbold’s King Lear Retold, a reimagining of Shakespeare at the same venue on 20 March.

In April, Billingtons will welcome a heartwarming interactive experience for young children and families, as Toucan Theatre bring The Naughty Fox and the Noisy Dinosaur on 9 April.

Finally, Wake the Beast’s In the Sick of It will close the season. The playful, political and irreverent exploration of the unspoken toll on NHS and healthcare workers will be performed at Oldham Library on 23 April.

Rose Sergent, programme co-ordinator, said: “This spring programme is a celebration of the creativity and diversity of live performance. By bringing events into smaller, more intimate venues across Oldham, we’re connecting with our audiences in new and exciting ways. We’re thrilled to offer a variety of shows, from thought-provoking storytelling to family-friendly fun.”

Martina Murphy, chair of the board of Oldham Coliseum Theatre, added: “Our spring programme along with our artist development schemes previously announced reflect our dedication to making theatre accessible to all and investing in the artistic future of Oldham. By supporting emerging talent and bringing incredible performances to local venues, we’re proud to play a part in enriching our community’s cultural life.”