Now You See Me Live magic show to run in the West End

The show is inspired by the famed film franchise

Now You See Me Live will run for a limited five-week engagement this summer.

Presented by Lionsgate in collaboration with Tim Lawson and Simon Painter, alongside Runaway Entertainment, the production follows previously sold-out runs in Sydney and Singapore. Inspired by the globally successful film franchise, the live show combines large-scale illusion, high-tech effects and solo magic stunts in a theatrical setting.

The production centres on a world-class ensemble of magicians inspired by the films’ “Four Horsemen”, with casting yet to be announced.

The show will open at the London Coliseum, where it plays from 31 July to 6 September 2026.

Creative producer Simon Painter said: “Now You See Me Live pushes the boundaries of stage magic to the absolute edge, making the impossible possible in front of your very eyes. Together we’ve created a show with truly mind-blowing artistry at epic scale, and we can’t wait for London audiences to experience the magic – live!”

Executive producer Tim Lawson added: “It is thrilling to be presenting the UK premiere of Now You See Me Live at the magnificent London Coliseum, originally built as one of London’s largest and most luxurious family variety theatres. We’re looking forward to continuing this tradition and dazzling audiences of all ages over summer.”

Now You See Me Live is co-created by Simon Painter and Adam Trent, with Tim Lawson serving as executive producer. The creative team also includes Ash Jacks McCready as creative and staging director, Kirsty White as creative director, and Enzo Wenye as illusion director. The production is co-produced by Runaway Entertainment, BOS Productions and Timothy Laczynski.

Tickets go on general sale from 1 April 2026.