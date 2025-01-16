North By Northwest stage adaptation announces casting

The Alfred Hitchcock classic is getting the theatre treatment!

Wise Children has announced casting for artistic director Emma Rice’s adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest.

The play, based on Hitchcock’s 1959 film, follows Roger Thornhill, a man mistaken for a spy in the middle of a Cold War conspiracy.

Set to appear will be Mirabelle Gremaud (Anna), Patrycja Kujawska (Eva Kendall), Simon Oskarsson (Valerian), Katy Owen (The Professor), Karl Queensborough (Philip Vandamm) and Ewan Wardrop (Roger Thornhill).

Rice’s adaptation of North by Northwest will be co-produced with York Theatre Royal, HOME Manchester, and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse. The production begins previews at York Theatre Royal on 18 March, with a press night on 26 March, before touring to Manchester, Liverpool, Bath and Cheltenham. It will play its only London dates of the tour on 11 to 22 June at Alexandra Palace in north London.

Rob Howell is the set and costume designer, with Simon Baker as sound designer, Malcolm Rippeth as lighting designer, Etta Murfitt as choreographer and movement director, and Mark Kaufman as creative consultant.