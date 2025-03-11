New immersive show Storehouse to receive world premiere in London

New arts production company Sage and Jester have unveiled plans for the world premiere of Storehouse.

Aiming to challenge a participant’s sense of truth and trust, the production will be one of the UK’s largest-scale immersive theatre shows.

In the piece, audiences will step into a world where humanity’s stories have been archived since the dawn of the internet, entering a battle between the defenders of truth and the keepers of order.

The action will take place across a 9000 square metre space in Deptford Storehouse (which was once used as the paper store for Rupert Murdoch’s News International Group, now known as News UK), and will be led by founder and concept creator Liana Patarkatsishvili, creative director Sophie Larsmon, and lead producer Rosalyn Newbery.

They’re joined on the creative team by story producer Donnacadh O’Brian and co-writers Tristan Bernays, Sonali Bhattacharyya, Kathryn Bond, Katie Lyons, Caro Murphy and Rhik Samadder.

Production design is by Alice Helps, with costume design by Julie Belinda Landau, lighting design by Ben Donoghue, and sound design by James Bulley.

Patarkatsishvili said: “My whole life has been inextricably linked with the media and information ecosystem. I have witnessed firsthand the systemic impact of manipulated information on a personal, national and international level. With this awareness comes the need to share that insight and take steps to affect change.”

Storehouse will hold up to three performances per day from 4 June to 20 September 2025.