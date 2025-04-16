National Theatre, RSC and West End musicals to be broadcast on Freeview later this month

See what’s coming up over the next fortnight

A fresh wad of stage shows being broadcast over the next fortnight has been listed.

The BBC continues its extended musicals season with a re-airing of Cynthia Erivo’s 2022 Prom at the Royal Albert Hall (this Sunday, BBC Four), as well Fiddler on the Roof, Easter Parade, and West Side Story (the original film). A 1986 documentary exploring the makings of South Pacific will also air on Sunday 27 April on BBC Four).

Over on Sky Arts, a whole cornucopia of broadcast riches await. The star-studded My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert will air on Sunday 27 April at 1pm.

Matthew Bourne’s staging of Edward Scissorhands will be presented on 29 April at 9pm. Cirque du Soleil: Nouvelle Experience will airs at 3.30pm on Sunday 27 April, while Cirque du Soleil: Zaia airs on at 2.00pm on Friday 25 April.

At the slightly less sociable hour of 1.10am, Sky Arts will broadcast Wuthering Heights, co-produced by Wise Children, National Theatre and Bristol Old Vic. At 6am on 26 April there will be an airing of the 2022 Royal Shakespeare Company production.

