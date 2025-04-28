whatsonstage white
Mrs Doubtfire musical tour reveals lead casting

The hit musical will tour the UK and Ireland!

Tanyel Gumushan

28 April 2025

Mrs. Doubtfire the musical (original London cast). Photo credit Manuel Harlan (3)
The original West End cast of Mrs Doubtfire, © Manuel Harlan

Mrs Doubtfire will embark on its first-ever UK and Ireland tour, and casting has been revealed.

The tour has been announced after the comedy musical’s closing night in the West End.

First seen on Broadway, Mrs Doubtfire is based on the much-loved film that starred Robin Williams, and follows a divorced man who tries desperately to see his children, resulting in the creation of a Scottish nanny.

When it arrived in London, Mrs Doubtfire was met with positive reviews, with WhatsOnStage describing it as a “thoroughly enjoyable musical that wears its heart on its sleeve”.

Gabriel Vick will reprise the role of Daniel Hillard following his acclaimed performances in the West End.

He said: “I am delighted to be bringing the beloved Mrs Doubtfire direct from London to audiences throughout the UK and Ireland. The musical is full of the moments you know and love from the film, and also packed with brilliant new songs. It is heartwarming, hilarious, and going to be so much fun for the whole family. See you there, poppets!”

Find out more about the newly announced tour here, and view the complete list of announced dates here. More dates are to be confirmed.

Further casting is to be revealed.

