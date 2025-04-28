Moulin Rouge! the Musical to offer chance to look and learn backstage

Moulin Rouge! the Musical will host an event for those aspiring to work in theatre.

Get Technical! will allow attendees to look behind the curtains and hear from the production’s backstage and technical teams – from wigs to wardrobe to sound to stage management. They’ll also be able to watch live on-stage demonstrations and learn about how the West End show is made.

Presented by Global Creatures in partnership with ATG Entertainment Creative Learning, Get Technical! will take place at the show’s West End home, the Piccadilly Theatre, on Tuesday, 15 July, at 2 p.m. Tickets cost £7.50 and are available on the website. The event will last approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Get Technical! will be launched at certain venues on the Moulin Rouge! the Musical world tour, with locations and dates to be announced.

Tickets for both the West End show and current tour are available below.