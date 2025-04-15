Moulin Rouge! the Musical – first look at the world tour cast

The Moulin Rouge! the Musical world tour kicks off next week, and we’ve got a first look at the leads.

The hit show is based on the much-loved turn-of-the-century film about a Parisian courtesan who falls in love with a writer. It starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. At the 74th Academy Awards, it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.

Opening first at Edinburgh Playhouse (25 April to 14 June 2025), the production will then head to Bristol Hippodrome (26 June to 9 August 2025), Manchester Palace Theatre (20 August to 4 October 2025), and Birmingham Hippodrome (15 October to 15 November 2025) before travelling internationally. The West End staging will simultaneously continue its run at the Piccadilly Theatre.

As already revealed, set to appear are Verity Thompson as Satine, with Nate Landskroner as Christian, and Cameron Blakely as Harold Zidler. Joining them are Kurt Kansley as Toulouse-Lautrec, German Santiago as Santiago, James Bryers as the Duke, Kahlia Davis as Nini, Summer Priest as Arabia, Scott Sutcliffe as Baby Doll, Ellie Jane Grant as La Chocolat and Patrice Tipoki as alternate Satine.

The full cast is completed by Dominic Booth, Alisha Capon, Sol Childs, Áine Curran, Kamau Davis, Martin Dickinson, Barry Drummond, Jacob Fearey, Tosca Fischer, Tessa Fox, Johnny Galeandro, Leyton Holmes, Sayaka Kato, Jacob Kohli, Tyler Lotzof, Avigalle Mendoza, Carly Miles, Luchia Moss, Matt Powell, James Revell, Josh Rose, Samuel Routley, Nathan Saxon, Sorcha Stephenson and Frazer Woolcott.

See inside rehearsals below:

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! the Musical has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

The world tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. Executive producers are Angela Dalton and Nick Grace Management. General management and tour booking by Nick Grace Management.

Tickets for the West End production and for select tour dates are on sale