Most popular audition numbers revealed by musical director Inga Davis-Rutter

As any auditionee knows, the number you perform can be the difference between a callback and the coach home.

With that in mind, musical director, vocal coach and audition pianist Inga Davis-Rutter has once more compiled her list of the most performed tunes used by anyone auditioning for BA or MA musical theatre degree at a London conservatoire over the last 12 months.

Topping the list this year are two numbers – firstly “If I Loved You”, a number from the classic musical Carousel. It was recently rerecorded and performed by Vagabon for the 2023 film Red, White and Royal Blue, which may explain its surge in popularity. Also at the top is Stiles and Drewe number “Wait A Bit” from their 1990 musical Just So, while managing a podium finish in third place was “Safer” from the musical First Date.

Coming in joint fourth is “Maybe This Time”, the number that sits at the heart of the classic musical Cabaret (which continues to run in the West End), while completing the top five is “One Perfect Moment” from Bring It On, which previously came first in a previous year.

See the full list below: