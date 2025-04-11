Miss Myrtle’s Garden at the Bush Theatre announces cast and creatives

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay and more are set to feature

The company has been revealed for Danny James King’s Miss Myrtle’s Garden.

Kicking off the last season programmed by the Bush Theatre’s outgoing artistic director Lynette Linton, the play is directed by Taio Lawson. It follows an elderly woman contending with a changing neighbourhood and the ghosts of her past. Lawson will soon step into the artistic director role this summer.

Set and costume design will be by Khadija Raza, costume supervision by Ellen Rey De Castro, and movement direction and intimacy coordination by Yarit Dor. Joshua Gadsby is the lighting designer, Dan Balfour is the sound designer, and Titilola Dawudu is the Bush dramaturg, while Jatinder Chera handles casting. Olivia Poglio-Nwabali is the production dramaturg, Daniel Steward is the production manager, Catriona McHugh is the company stage manager, and Laura Whittle is the assistant stage manager.

Forming the cast are Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Mensah Bediako, Diveen Henry, Gary Lilburn, and Elander Moore.

The Bush Theatre production will play in the main house from 31 May to 12 July. A press night is set for 6 June.