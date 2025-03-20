Bush Theatre unveils 2025/26 season – featuring Golda Rosheuvel and Letitia Wright

The Bush Theatre has announced its 2025/26 season, the last to be programmed by outgoing artistic director Lynette Linton before Taio Lawson steps into the role.

The main house season begins with Miss Myrtle’s Garden (31 May to 12 July), a play by Danny James King directed by Lawson. It follows an elderly woman contending with a changing neighbourhood and the ghosts of her past. After this, the Bush Young Company will return with its fifth main-house production, Will Jackson’s Make Me Feel, directed by the theatre’s new associate director Katie Greenall (19 to 23 August).

This is followed by Superwoman Schema (6 September to 25 October), a new work by Emma Dennis-Edwards starring Golda Rosheuvel and Letitia Wright. The production, directed by Linton, examines the complex dynamics between a mother and daughter after the death of their family matriarch.

The year closes with After Sunday (10 November to 20 December), a co-commission with Coventry Belgrade Theatre set in a Caribbean cooking class in a secure hospital. In 2026, Sweetmeats (7 February to 21 March), a co-production with Tara Theatre, tells the story of two South Asian elders navigating an unexpected romance. The season also includes HEART WALL (4 April to 16 May), a piece by Bush Writers’ Group alumnus Kit Withington, co-commissioned with Oldham Coliseum, exploring family secrets and the realities of returning home as an adult.

The Bush Theatre Studio will host a variety of works from emerging and established theatre-makers. Highlights include Insane Asylum Seekers by Laith Elzubaidi, Horse of Jenin by Palestinian performer Alaa Shehada, and Maggots by Farah Najib. The ALT B season will continue, providing a platform for artists working across disciplines.

The theatre will also be launching a new website and increasing the number of £15 tickets available.

Linton said today: “Running the Bush Theatre for the last six years has been one of the biggest honours of my life and I am so proud of all the incredible artists who have passed through the building. Dan and I wanted to disrupt the canon, and I believe we have done just that with over 50 productions from the most incredible British and Irish writers!

“I am so proud of our wonderful last season, with more £15 tickets than ever, and I can’t wait to see all these wonderful artists grace the legendary Bush stage…also big up to the new artistic director, Taio Lawson – I can’t wait to witness Bush Theatre’s new chapter.”