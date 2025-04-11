Speed at the Bush Theatre – review

Following the success of the Olivier-nominated Blue Mist, Mohamed-Zain Dada and Milli Bhatia are reunited in the exciting new comedy, Speed. Premiering at the Bush Theatre, the play takes place in a not-so-glamorous basement of a Holiday Inn, where three strangers are summoned to attend a speed awareness course after each receives points on their licence.

The course is led by facilitator Abz (Nikesh Patel), who is deemed the UK’s expert on road safety. From starring in his own educational videos to the positive pep talks, Abz’s enthusiasm for road safety is very apparent. Determined to help them pass the course, Abz pushes the group – Faiza, Samir, and Harleen – through a series of “meaningful engagement”, including meditation exercises, stress tests, and even an introduction to the Johari Window in an attempt for them to open up. But as secrets and vulnerabilities are exposed, the three strangers are forced to confront the question: Why are they all so angry?

Dada takes us on a gripping ride in this brilliant play. He expertly balances the play’s rapid shifts between comedy and drama while exploring everything from racial profiling and identity to trauma and repressed emotions.

Each character is distinct, authentic, and effortlessly funny. Arian Nik brings warmth and witty jabs as Yorkshire delivery driver, Samir. Sabrina Sandhu is excellent as Harleen, a nurse from Birmingham who observes more than she shares. Shazia Nicholls as Faiza is comedy gold – a girl boss and proud CEO from St Albans, with a stream of hilarious one-liners.

Patel impresses in this role of Abz; as the course progresses, Abz’s facade begins to crack. His grip on the session (and possibly himself) begins to unravel. Patel is brilliantly comical yet intimidating in his portrayal of the increasingly agitated facilitator. Dada’s writing keeps us guessing – we’re never quite sure of Abz’s motives, and that unpredictability adds to the thrill.

Under Bhatia’s direction, there is a simmering tension throughout, heightened by the flickering lights and ominous sound design by Xana. The confined basement setting, with its basic chairs, a broken vending machine, sad-looking sandwiches and, of course, those glitchy lights, creates this bleak, claustrophobic atmosphere. We get a sense that the characters feel “trapped”, and Bret Yount’s realistic fight direction adds to the growing conflict.

While Speed doesn’t excuse dangerous driving, it does explore the complex reasons behind their road rage. Whether it’s Faiza’s loss of control, Harleen’s heated encounter with a parking attendant, or Samir’s harrowing experience with racist rioters, each story reveals how anger is often just the tip of a much bigger iceberg. It also all points to a larger question – what happens when society constantly pushes people to breaking point? The cast deliver compelling performances as they portray characters who are masking their frustrations and pain. The fact that they are all of south Asian descent adds another layer. This sparks moments of connection, from shared cultural heritage to languages they speak. But they also recognise the stereotypes and racial profiling they are subject to.

Speed is exactly what the title suggests – it’s fast-paced, intense and thrilling, but it also makes time for reflection, which we can appreciate. Once again, Dada and Bhatia have successfully created a production that is powerful, hilarious and thought-provoking.