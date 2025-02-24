Military Wives musical to have world premiere

York Theatre Royal, in association with Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Buxton Opera House, has announced the world premiere of Debbie Isitt’s Military Wives The Musical.

The musical opens at York Theatre Royal on 16 September, following previews from 10 September, and will run until 27 September.

The production tells the story of a group of women who form a choir while their partners are deployed. Isolated and struggling with the uncertainty of military life, the women find strength and camaraderie through music. It is based on the true story of the Military Wives choir and the 2019 film Military Wives.

Isitt, known for her work on the Nativity! film series, will write and direct.

Paul Crewes, CEO of York Theatre Royal, described the musical as a moving and uplifting story, featuring well-known songs. He added: “It is so great to be working with Debbie Isitt, to produce the world premiere of this brand-new musical here at York Theatre Royal.”

Priority booking for York Theatre Royal members is available from today at 1pm, with general on-sale beginning on 1 March at 1pm.