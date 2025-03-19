Mean Girls to close in the West End

Bag a seat before it wraps up its time at the Savoy this summer!

Mean Girls, the hit musical from Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey and Nell Benjamin, has announced its final performance date.

The show took home the Best New Musical prize at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards at The London Palladium in February.

Currently turning the Savoy Theatre pink, the musical is based on the much-loved Lindsay Lohan-led flick about a girl who moves back to the US where she realises just how savage high school can be. It is directed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin).

It will play its final performance in the West End on 8 June 2025.

Producers have also revealed details for a UK tour in 2026, which you can read about here.

Starring in the West End are Charlie Burn as Cady, Georgina Castle as Regina, Elèna Gyasi as Gretchen, Grace Mouat as Karen, Elena Skye (Les Misérables, Kinky Boots) as Janis and Tom Xander as Damian.

Daniel Bravo takes on the role of Aaron Samuels, with Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Kevin Ganatra, Ako Mitchell as North Shore Principal Mr Duvall, while Ms Norbury – the role originated in the 2004 film by its creator Fey – is played by Zoë Rainey, who also plays the roles of Mrs George and Ms Heron.