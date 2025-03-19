whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Mean Girls to close in the West End

Bag a seat before it wraps up its time at the Savoy this summer!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

19 March 2025

Four girls sit and chat in a pink bedroom
Charlie Burn (as Cady), Elèna Gyasi (as Gretchen), Georgina Castle (as Regina) and Grace Mouat (as Karen) in Mean Girls, © Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Mean Girls, the hit musical from Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey and Nell Benjamin, has announced its final performance date.

The show took home the Best New Musical prize at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards at The London Palladium in February.

Currently turning the Savoy Theatre pink, the musical is based on the much-loved Lindsay Lohan-led flick about a girl who moves back to the US where she realises just how savage high school can be. It is directed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of MormonAladdin).

It will play its final performance in the West End on 8 June 2025.

Producers have also revealed details for a UK tour in 2026, which you can read about here.

Starring in the West End are Charlie Burn as Cady, Georgina Castle as Regina, Elèna Gyasi as Gretchen, Grace Mouat as Karen, Elena Skye (Les MisérablesKinky Boots) as Janis and Tom Xander as Damian.

Daniel Bravo takes on the role of Aaron Samuels, with Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Kevin Ganatra, Ako Mitchell as North Shore Principal Mr Duvall, while Ms Norbury – the role originated in the 2004 film by its creator Fey – is played by Zoë Rainey, who also plays the roles of Mrs George and Ms Heron.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Ivanno Jeremiah and Ryan Calais Cameron in interviews with WhatsOnStage

Ryan Calais Cameron, Ivanno Jeremiah and more on Retrograde in the West End, Sidney Poitier and Colman Domingo

Director Amit Sharma’s production officially opens at the Apollo Theatre tonight!