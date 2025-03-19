whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Mean Girls announces UK tour

On Wednesdays we announce tours!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Tour |

19 March 2025

Mean Girls
The cast of Mean Girls, © Brinkhoff / Moegenburg

WhatsOnStage Award-winning new musical Mean Girls has confirmed a UK tour.

Based on the much-loved Lindsay Lohan-led flick about a girl who moves back to the US where she realises just how savage high school can be, Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey and Nell Benjamin’s musical is directed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of MormonAladdin).

Starring in the West End are Charlie Burn as Cady, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Georgina Castle as Regina, Elèna Gyasi as Gretchen, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Grace Mouat as Karen, Elena Skye (Les MisérablesKinky Boots) as Janis and Tom Xander, who has recently been nominated for an Olivier Award, as Damian.

Daniel Bravo takes on the role of Aaron Samuels, with Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Kevin Ganatra, Ako Mitchell as North Shore Principal Mr Duvall, while Ms Norbury – the role originated in the 2004 film by its creator Fey – is played by Zoë Rainey, who also plays the roles of Mrs George and Ms Heron.

The West End run will conclude this summer – you can find out more about that here.

In 2026, a UK tour will commence. Further details will follow.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Ivanno Jeremiah and Ryan Calais Cameron in interviews with WhatsOnStage

Ryan Calais Cameron, Ivanno Jeremiah and more on Retrograde in the West End, Sidney Poitier and Colman Domingo

Director Amit Sharma’s production officially opens at the Apollo Theatre tonight!