Mean Girls announces UK tour

WhatsOnStage Award-winning new musical Mean Girls has confirmed a UK tour.

Based on the much-loved Lindsay Lohan-led flick about a girl who moves back to the US where she realises just how savage high school can be, Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey and Nell Benjamin’s musical is directed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin).

Starring in the West End are Charlie Burn as Cady, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Georgina Castle as Regina, Elèna Gyasi as Gretchen, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Grace Mouat as Karen, Elena Skye (Les Misérables, Kinky Boots) as Janis and Tom Xander, who has recently been nominated for an Olivier Award, as Damian.

Daniel Bravo takes on the role of Aaron Samuels, with Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Kevin Ganatra, Ako Mitchell as North Shore Principal Mr Duvall, while Ms Norbury – the role originated in the 2004 film by its creator Fey – is played by Zoë Rainey, who also plays the roles of Mrs George and Ms Heron.

The West End run will conclude this summer – you can find out more about that here.

In 2026, a UK tour will commence. Further details will follow.